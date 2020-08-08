Targeting numerous unkempt properties in Cumberland, elected city leaders recently voted to end the warning process for nuisance violations, making it easier to cite and fine offenders.
During an online meeting held in early June, the mayor and council members repealed the old city code to streamline addressing violations such as high grass and weeds, burning leaves and feeding feral cats and other animals.
Their unanimous vote eliminated from the city code a requirement for advance notice to residents and put some teeth into the ordinance, increasing fines to $300 for the first offense, up to $500 for the second offense. The penalties can be doubled if not paid in a timely manner. The doubling of fines was permitted under state law but the previous city regulations didn’t allow for it.
“City officers and officials responsible for enforcing the nuisance code can now issue onsite citations,” Mike Cohen, city attorney, explained. “That means if they see a violation, they can, right then and there, write a ticket. That has not been the case (in the past). Now they can treat a violation sort of like a speeding ticket. If they see it, they write the ticket and the person has to deal with it. There is no need for any form of advance notice anymore.”
There’s another change. If the property owner drags his feet, the city can take care of things and charge the owner for labor and materials.
The city is a tourist destination, so we understand the importance of making a good impression. We want people to like us. We hope folks who visit will return. It would be great if some of them buy a house and stay for good, adding to the shrinking property tax base.
Anyone with a yard can attest to the speedy growth of weeds, crab grass and other troublesome plants this time of year. Residents with landscaping can only wish that their flowers did as well as the unwanted greenery. The seasonal vegetation sprouts not only in gardens and lawns, but also takes root in pavement and sidewalks. Much of it is too tough to pull by hand and can only be eliminated by chopping it down or dousing it with some kind of toxic spray.
The worst messes often can be traced to an absentee landlord who could care less about how their property looks. Some tenants refuse to honor their leases by mowing. But sometimes it’s simply an aging or infirm homeowner who no longer has the strength, energy or finances to keep the grass and weeds in check. Before calling the city, frustrated residents should reach out to their neighbor and lend a hand, if possible. The same goes for shoveling snow.
We realize that municipal resources are limited, but the city can lead by example by keeping its property trimmed and free of trash.
The new statute seems fair, giving code officers greater authority, and we trust they will use it as needed leverage in dealing with deserving scofflaws.
