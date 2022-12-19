Inflation is hitting us all where it hurts; apparently, even the venerable Mr. Claus.
While we buckle down during the holiday season, Santa may be debating switching to a cheaper brand of food for the reindeer.
Insure.com estimates Santa’s approximate salary each year. And this year, the insurance information website believes the famous toymaker’s salary of $162,555, while still very good and well deserved, hasn’t kept up with inflation either.
The big guy in red’s salary increased by 2% this year, which is down considerably compared to last year’s increase of 6%.
One thing is certain. That number — be it 2% or 6% — is not keeping up with November’s high 7% inflation statistic. Not to mention that the 7% number represents an improvement from the highs it reached earlier in the year.
According to Insure.com, some jobs at the North Pole saw wage increases like gift wrappers and packers at 6%, letter readers and correspondence clerks at 4% and reindeer caretakers and farmworkers at 4%.
But other jobs saw wages decline. Cookie and milk tasters and agricultural inspectors were down -3%, personal shoppers and sales workers at -2% and chimney sweeps and building cleaners at -1%.
Even good old Saint Nick can’t get a raise to keep up with the continued price hikes.
However, it’s good that the North Pole runs on Christmas cookies, well wishes, spirit, belief and cheer and not the U.S. dollar, or even the big guy’s belt would be a little tight on his bright red suit.
So, there’s nothing to worry about on Santa’s end. He’ll be making the rounds with plenty of toys, dropping down every chimney, eating every cookie and drinking gallons of milk when the time comes.
If you pay close enough attention to the sky on Christmas Eve, you just might see his sleigh glitter past in the moonlight.
In the end, it’s not about the number of gifts or the cost of gifts but the thought that goes into them and the time we can spend together with friends, family and neighbors.
