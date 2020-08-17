The following editorial appeared in The Register-Herald of Beckley, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Where was it ever written that our United States Postal Service was created to make money?
Nowhere — that’s where.
No one has ever asked our Department of Education to turn a nickel’s worth of profit. Same with the Department of Defense in which the country plops down hundreds of billions of dollars every budget cycle without directing a general to generate a return on investment. The same is true with any governmental agency, for that matter.
And, yet, here we are again, as a country, somehow distracted by the noise of those who would close or curtail postal service to West Virginians — principally, in Beckley and Fayetteville — in this the latest round of such shallow thinking and disregard for the greater good that the USPS provides. People in positions who should know better are politicizing an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government, one of the few government agencies explicitly authorized by the United States Constitution, central to many lives, especially those in the more far flung, rural and impoverished recesses of our country.
Like southern West Virginia.
Plain and simple, yes, we expect the Postal Service to be run as efficiently and professionally as possible, but we also expect it to do what governments do — provide a necessary service and to deliver the mail on time. And we should be prepared to chip in to make that happen.
A pair of memos sent this summer by freshly minted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the former big-dollar donor to the Trump campaign, gave specific instructions to leave mail behind at distribution centers if a letter carrier could not finish his or her route.
The DeJoy memos also stated that, shortly after assuming his gifted position, major operational changes were underway. Reports suggested that those changes could have significant adverse effects on timely delivery of the mail. DeJoy said that his changes would allow the agency to reduce costs and — wait for it — capture more revenue.
Just last week, DeJoy initiated his sweeping overhaul that displaced the agency’s two top executives and established a new structure that, arguably, puts at risk the USPS’s ability to manage and deliver what most likely will be a historic increase in the number of absentee ballots — thanks to the pandemic — to be used in the general election, Nov. 3.
On the surface, this smacks of pure political shenanigans, especially since his boss, the president, is trailing by every reliable and relevant poll in circulation and might benefit from ballots — from targeted demographics — not showing up on time to be counted.
Call it calculated voter suppression.
Around about the same time that DeJoy was hacking the machinery, notices were placed in five Post Office facilities in West Virginia announcing scheduled closing dates at the end of August.
Upon pressure from Sen. Joe Manchin, the USPS stated that the notices were incorrectly posted, but an ongoing review was, in fact, underway that could reduce facility operations. Specifically, USPS confirmed that a dozen Post Office sites were being studied for closure and another 24 locations were proposed for reduced hours.
No other details — for now.
For those who stand on the stage and pound the pulpit, professing the need to run government more like a business, we have news for you: The essential functions of the two are vastly if not completely different — one is to profit, the other is to serve the general welfare of the public.
That’s us — and we don’t particularly take a shining to anyone messing with our mail — no matter who is seeking reelection.
