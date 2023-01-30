When considering the concept of “having a calling,” it’s usually in reference to a career or hobby choice that is thought to be less than ideal in a personal wealth sense but noble and for the greater good otherwise. Altruistic, for a word.
It is a calling to be a firefighter or police officer, not to be a stockbroker.
It’s hard to think of a better example than first responders. It’s a hard job — saving lives.
After all, a life saved oftentimes means a life in peril. Not every person in peril survives, and our first responders are there for those situations — trying their best.
And, you don’t exactly see any first responders becoming billionaires from their lifesaving work.
It’s a calling through and through. The region’s first responders have exemplified the concept in recent years.
Look no further than across the river in Carpendale, West Virginia. Jason Courtney, along with the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department, performed lifesaving CPR on his wife, Tammy, who stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest in her sleep in early December. Courtney did the preliminary work until the first responders arrived and took over.
Tammy Courtney survived that incident thanks to her husband’s quick thinking, instructions from Mineral County 911 dispatchers and the quick response of Ridgeley and Cumberland fire department ambulance crews.
“I don’t remember anything at all, even in the hospital,” said Tammy Courtney, with tears in her eyes. “I am forever grateful and I know my family is forever grateful for all of you. It is very hard for me to understand even after coming home after being in the hospital for six or seven days. I’m just so grateful for all that you did.”
Outside of our community, CPR and first responders have taken up a position on the center stage. Team doctors and personnel and Cincinnati emergency medical crews with their quick and effective actions saved Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on national TV less than a month ago.
Take a class and learn CPR. If you never find yourself in a situation where you need to use it, congratulations. But it’s a small step toward helping the local first responders with the work they do and maybe saving a life.
