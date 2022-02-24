Since it’s tax season, imagine if you will going to a tax preparation service for help filing your taxes, only to decide pre-visit you’re not going to listen to their advice and in fact will do the exact opposite.
Kind of dumb, right?
There’s a certain kind of humor to be found in the fact that the Allegany County Board of Health consists of four people, only one of which has any trained medical or public health background.
It gets better when the three members not from health-related backgrounds decide they understand health policy better than the health officer.
Dave Caporale, Creade Brodie Jr. and Jake Shade did just that on Wednesday when they decided students in Allegany County Public Schools no longer have to quarantine after a close exposure to someone with COVID-19 — against the objections of Jenelle Mayer, the county’s health officer.
Shade on Facebook before the vote said, “Allegany County would be the first in the state of Maryland to end burdensome quarantine requirements for students.”
Here we are in one of the least vaccinated counties in the state — hovering around 50% fully vaccinated, while the state average is around 74% — playing pretend at being the spearhead at leading Maryland out of the pandemic.
Mayer said she opposed the measure because it was too early to stop, she would rather “see it when we are in a lower level of transmission rather than high, which is where we are right now.”
All that was accomplished Wednesday was needlessly and carelessly taking away one of the tools in the toolbox for fighting against the transmission of COVID-19.
We really can’t be asked to do the bare minimum to keep ourselves safe, can we?
Cases are trending down in a general sense, which is a good thing. It seems this wave of the omicron variant is subsiding. It also seems like we’re afraid to let it go and are doing everything in our power keep the cases pumped up by giving up the goat like this.
We want kids to be able to go to school — in person — and have as normal as possible of a school experience. We understand how important routine can be for students’ development — that the constant in and out of class can’t be good.
But digging deeper has never gotten someone out of a hole.
Everyone knows someone who can’t get out of their own way, who is capable only of making decisions that make previous decisions worse. You wonder why they don’t make the right and easy choice. Well, here you go.
Shouldn’t we follow the advice of the expert this time?
