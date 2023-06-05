One thing is abundantly clear, the same old same old is becoming just old. In the business world, innovation isn’t necessarily key to survival but it helps a good deal.
And while it’s in its infancy, the soon-to-be-established Allegany County Food & Beverage Manufacturing Cooperative — is the kind of forward-thinking needed to thrive in the current business environment.
Cumberland and the surrounding area has a strong and eclectic food culture. We’d name all the many restaurants, breweries and wineries, creameries and drink companies located in the region, but that would take up the entire column, and we’d hate to leave anyone out.
The point is this co-op, which would provide space for manufacturing, packing, storing and distribution, would alleviate some of the facility concerns our food and beverage businesses may face.
“The idea is where they would pay a nominal rent for a certain amount of space or maybe even share space with another business,” Jeff Barclay, county economic development director, said. “They wouldn’t have to take on the huge expense of buying a building which can stretch their finances.”
Physical space can often be a limiting factor in an older community like Cumberland. Many buildings are occupied by businesses much different than the structure’s initial purpose.
While limited space makes for cool locations and inventive workarounds, it’s also ultimately pretty cumbersome and puts a damper on potential expansion due to cost.
We would put our support behind the project receiving the $200,000 Allegany County officials have asked for from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission. Guiding Allegany County toward a future with a strong business environment is going to take a bit of outside-the-box thinking.
