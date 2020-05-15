As of 5 p.m. Friday, Maryland will join West Virginia and other states in starting to ease coronavirus-related shutdowns. (See: “Md. stay-at-home order to be lifted,” May 14 Times-News, Page 1A.)
But not everybody is doing it — in Maryland and elsewhere — and it doesn’t mean we can go back to business as usual. Nobody knows when that may happen.
For now, be safe when you start going out. Continue to practice social distancing to protect yourself. Wear a mask in public to protect other people from being infected by you; you can be infected and not realize it.
People in “essential” positions have been doing this for some time, but not everyone agrees on what’s “essential.”
Why are car dealers and their service areas considered essential? If your car breaks down and needs to be repaired, or if it conks out altogether and you need a new one, you’ll be glad the dealer is open.
Why can we go to a liquor store, but not to church? Churches have been allowed to hold in-person services in some states, and many have been offering services online or holding drive-in services where people are expected to stay in their cars.
Also, not every state considers liquor stores to be essential. They have been closed in Pennsylvania, so Pennsylvanians are going to other states to buy their liquor. At least one county in West Virginia banned its liquor stores from selling to people from out of state.
Ask any of these Pennsylvanians if they think liquor stores are “essential.”
Besides, you don’t need to go to church in order to worship. Jesus advised his followers not to be like those who make a big show of praying in public, but to go to their rooms and pray in private.
Many people will tell you that while they miss the fellowship, their faith isn’t something they practice just one hour a week. To them, it’s more than just a social event. Their lives and those of other people — including people they love — may be at risk if they congregate.
Hogan’s first phase of reopening allows local governments to choose what can or cannot reopen. Some — including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and places in northern Virginia — have said it’s too soon.
Manufacturing and retail operations and barbers and hair salons can open, and worship services can resume. They must operate at 50% or less capacity and mandate social distancing and mask usage.
Many churches will remain closed, relying for advice from their governing bodies and upon their own judgment. Some will continue putting their services online and won’t reopen until they are safe for everyone to return.
Shopping malls, bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gymnasiums, nail salons, massage operations and other large entertainment venues will not be allowed to reopen.
Also, the Maryland State Board of Education has released a 54-page recovery plan that explores safely bringing students back to class. To read it, go to http://marylandpublicschools.org/newsroom/Documents/MSDERecoveryPlan.pdf.
As we’ve said here before, the coronavirus and the fallout from it do not constitute “The New Normal,” as some people are calling it. What’s normal isn’t the same for one person as it is for another.
Some people have been practicing social distancing for a time because either they have no choice — being homebound or long-term patients in an extended-care facility — or they just don’t like being around other people.
This isn’t over, and it won’t be until either the virus dies out completely or a vaccine or a cure are found.
Listen to the people who know what they’re talking about, not those who just will tell you what you want to hear.
Here is what one knowledgeable person — Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner who is now a professor at George Washington University — told the Baltimore Sun:
“My concern is whether we have the public health infrastructure — the testing, contact tracing and isolation capacity — to take these steps. If we don’t, then going to phase one is a recipe for failure, with the certainty of new infections and another round of lockdowns.”
Other health experts go along with that, but also say it should be safe to reopen in places where coronavirus rates are low. (See: “Health experts agree ...,” May 14 Times-News, Page 6A.)
The responsibility is now upon us. If we use good judgment and common sense, and behave wisely and safely, we can do this.
If we don’t do this right, the pandemic may come back on us and be even worse than it is now.
