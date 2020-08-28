Downtown mall property owners have been asked by city officials to consider making arrangements to hook up to new source taps for sprinkler systems and fiber optics now, allowing plenty of time before the first backhoe or bulldozer starts moving dirt on the reimagined shopping corridor.
That makes perfect sense.
A deteriorating underground framework for electricity and other utilities is chief among inducements for the work, the cost for which is expected to exceed $9 million. The subterranean blueprint includes upgraded fiber optic cable and water service to allow enhanced fire suppression systems in the buildings, many of which are more than a century old.
Basic water and sewer lines will be extended to each structure regardless. Officials say existing sprinkler systems, if any, shouldn’t be affected.
Cumberland wasn’t the first city to turn its main business district into a tree-lined pedestrian mall decades ago, following a trend across the U.S., and it’s probably not the last municipality planning a partial reversal of the procedure.
Streets were bricked over and benches and fountains installed in an effort to try to compete with shopping centers and indoor retail complexes springing up, complete with anchor stores. The concept of conversion was to provide a pleasant space where customers could move freely between businesses and restaurants without worrying about traffic. The outdoor spaces also were perfect for special events.
The switchover has worked to varying degrees. Some malls have fared better than others. The Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall in Old Town Winchester, Virginia, was thriving during a visit there several years ago. People flock to the Cumberland mall for the community Christmas tree lighting ceremony and New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks display, but foot traffic is sparse on a typical business day. The weekly Farmers Market during the growing season usually draws a nice crowd.
Restaurateurs say their success hinges on folks eating al fresco when weather permits. One shop owner said he’d love to see headlights passing in front of his business during the dark days of fall and winter. Even with ample parking, including an underused multilevel garage, accessibility is limited based on one’s mobility.
On the other hand, Bedford, Pennsylvania, has a vibrant downtown, with few vacant storefronts. The city has a public square, but its streets were never closed and folks can park on the street directly in front of businesses.
Much space has been devoted in Times-News print editions and online concerning the upcoming project to transform the level space between ornate buildings on either side of what is still known as Baltimore Street. Vehicles will be able to move one direction on a designated travel lane, which can be closed if the need arises.
COVID-19 has hurt most businesses and some may not survive the pandemic and its financial fallout. Spending additional money for the hookups may seem like a hard sell, but it seems like a wise choice as the new mall takes shape. One thing’s certain: The price tag will not be any lower in the future.
