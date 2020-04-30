The governors of Maryland and West Virginia have released timelines for gradually reopening the businesses and other aspects of life in their states, but it’s not going to happen any time soon.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said “I want to do it today,” but when it happens will depend upon testing capacity and whether or not hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus decline.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice outlined a six-week timeline for reopening parts of the state if positive coronavirus diagnoses remain low.
They and other governors surely will watch closely to see what happens in other states that already are lifting restrictions. Will it work, or backfire and let COVID-19 gain a stronger foothold?
Georgia has granted permission for the conditional reopening of hair and nail salons, gymnasiums, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, massage therapists, theaters and restaurants, even though some health experts and mayors of Georgia cities have said it’s not a good idea.
Alaska is allowing most restaurants and salons to reopen, and Oklahoma is permitting some personal-care businesses to reopen for appointments .
California has reopened some public beaches, although others are staying closed because of heat advisories and the potential for record-breaking temperatures. Some are remaining closed because of county-issued stay-at-home orders.
Social distancing will be hard to maintain in some cases, but adaptations are being made.
Alaska will allow hair salons to serve customers only if they have reservations, and restaurants must maintain distances between tables while not exceeding 25% of their normal seating capacity.
Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on some outdoor activities because Gov. Tom Wolf says the coronavirus is being contained and going outside will help people deal with stress.
Other states and some large cities are replacing “stay-at-home” orders with “safer-at-home” orders that won’t require people to self-confine but recommend that they do.
Such orders will allow nonessential retailers to open for curbside, window, walk-up or similar services without allowing customers onto the premises.
Elective medical, dental and veterinary surgeries will be allowed eventually if facilities follow required safety protocols. So will real estate home showings, haircuts, dog grooming and personal training.
Offices will be allowed to reopen as long as a certain percentage of employees continue to work at home, and child care facilities can reopen or expand if they follow safety requirements.
What would not change are prohibitions on the gathering of more than a certain number of people. Social-distancing and mask-wearing will continue, and social interactions will be limited to people in the same household.
While Justice proposes a timeline for reopening if certain conditions are met, Hogan does not.
Initiation of Justice’s plan will require three consecutive days of maintaining statewide cumulative positive test results below 3%. As of Wednesday, it was 2.64%.
If there is an unexpected increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, significant outbreaks of community-based transmissions of coronavirus (not clusters or outbreaks in nursing homes or vulnerable communities) or a surge of positive test results of more than 3%, the reopening would be slowed, stopped or reversed.
Justice’s timeline can be seen at https://coronavirus.wvgovstatus.com/WV_Strong_The_Comeback.pdf.
Hogan’s initial coronavirus response team included people from the medical and scientific fields, and his recovery plan has been expanded to include business, community and labor leaders.
“Maryland Strong: A Roadmap to Recovery” says Hogan’s “series of early, unprecedented and aggressive actions to protect the health and safety of Marylanders” has worked to the point where a path can be laid out to responsibly reopen Maryland’s economy.
It also says “economic recovery and protecting public health are not opposing goals — they are the same goal and must work together hand in hand.”
Hogan’s plan is at https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/MD_Strong.pdf.
Ending “stay-at-home” would be the first step, but it’s too soon to tell when that might happen.
In the meantime, both governors say people should:
• Continue teleworking from home;
• Continue to wear face coverings or masks in indoor public places;
• Follow the “stay-at-home” order until it is lifted; and
• Keep practicing six-foot social distancing.
This is not “the new normal,” as some people have described it. If anything, it’s “the new abnormal” because it’s a radical change from what was normal.
History demonstrates that whatever is normal changes as the circumstances of life change.
For a time, the flu epidemic of 1918 was normal. So were the Civil War, Prohibition, the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War and the economic boom of the 1950s. Also, “normal” has never been the same for every American at any given time.
And never, after a great upheaval, has America gone back to just the way it was.
What “the next normal” will be after COVID-19, nobody knows — but it will be different.
