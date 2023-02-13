It’s not always that you need the latest and greatest. In fact, there are plenty of times when tried and true is, well, just that.
To the average user, the difference between an iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 is a year in time.
But when lives are on the line, the top-of-the-line is really where we should set our expectations.
When our police officers and first responders need new equipment, as they do in Frostburg, they should get it. Recently, the Tasers that officers in the Mountain City use have experienced malfunctions that put lives at risk.
The cost for replacement electroshock weapons is $63,000 spread over 60 months or $1,050 a month for the next five years.
It seems like a no-brainer. A malfunctioning Taser puts everyone involved at risk. It’s a time when newer is better. The computers the department uses are in a similar situation.
The difference in a model from one year to the next is relatively minor for electronics, but five years — the Frostburg Police Department computers are anywhere from six to 10 years old — is an eternity.
If we claim to want safe communities, which we all do, we need to ensure that we provide the necessary materials to work with.
The Frostburg department is also planning to purchase officer body cameras, which are mandated to be in service by 2025.
City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman said the cost for the first year would be about $45,000 and include devices plus cloud-based storage and other services, with the city paying about $17,000 annually for the next four years for subscriptions.
The police safety issue extends past the peaks of Big Savage Mountain to all of our Western Maryland communities.
In November, the Cumberland Police Department briefed the mayor and City Council on its plan to spend nearly a half-million dollars for body cameras. The devices are essential to protect both officers and those they encounter.
The job of a police officer is not an easy one, especially in light of the illegal drug situation most rural areas face. Anything that officials can do to improve public safety in any facet should be explored and employed.
