You probably know someone with Alzheimer’s disease since 5.7 million people in the U.S. now have it. If you don’t, you probably will, since the number of Americans with that form of dementia is projected to triple in coming decades, led by a human tidal wave of aging baby boomers.
September is World Alzheimer’s Month, with Sept. 21 set aside as World Alzheimer’s Day. This year, as Diane Bernard of Maryland News Connect reported, the observance included the introduction of a new online planning tool to help people decide end-of-life care wishes in advance if they have dementia and come down with a life-ending ailment.
Among those surveyed, 80% of Americans feel a person should have the legal right to put in writing in advance that they want to stop medical treatments and feeding if they reach a specific stage in the disease, she reported.
Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the group Compassion and Choices, said a majority of seniors would rather die naturally than live in a reduced state.
“What our tools do is, it allows a person to reclaim their voice and identify the point at which they would want their caregivers and their medical team to support them in allowing a natural death to take place,” Callinan said. “And this can reduce years of time that somebody will suffer with dementia.”
Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, a progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memories and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s often starts years before symptoms finally appear. Difficulty remembering new information is usually how it manifests itself.
In advanced stages, symptoms include confusion, mood and behavior changes, and inability to care for one’s self and perform basic life tasks.
Callinan said the site has 15 questions about the patient’s values and priorities, allowing them to select the level of care they would want, such as ending their suffering with a natural death or receive all available treatments.
“What’s key about it is it gives the person time to really think about what does quality of life mean to me. And it takes the guilt and guesswork out of caregiving for their loved ones,” Callinan said.
An online search for Compassion and Choices allows access to the information.
Some people joke about Alzheimer’s, calling their verbal missteps or forgetfulness “Old Timers,” but the disease is no laughing matter.
About 50 million people around the world have some form of dementia. The District of Columbia has the highest rate of Alzheimer’s patients in the country, research shows, with about 110,000 seniors in Maryland living with the disease.
Living wills and other advance directives allow people to choose and document their preferences for medical care if at some point in time they become unable to make decisions for themselves. Making such arrangements is one of the kindest and most responsible things one can do for their loved ones, lifting the crushing burden of uncertainty.
