The following editorial appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph of Bluefield, West Virginia, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
While much has been said in recent months about election security and integrity, officials in West Virginia are taking efforts to safeguard ballots to the next level.
Secretary of State Mac Warner announced last month that all voting machines in the Mountain State will be disconnected from the internet for the upcoming May 10 primary and the Nov. 8 general election.
Warner, a Republican, said all current voting machines used in the state’s 55 counties do not currently connect to the internet. He requested HB 4438, also known as the Keeping Future Voting Machines Disconnected from the Internet measure, to ensure that the state’s voting tabulators stay offline.
The bill easily cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature, and was signed into law in late March by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
“This legislation increases security for West Virginia elections by ensuring that no voting machine in any county will ever be permitted to connect to the internet,” Warner said. “This is yet another layer of security that builds voter confidence in the integrity and outcomes of our elections.”
In West Virginia, voting machine manufacturers must be certified by both the federal U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the W.Va. State Election Commission. The federal and state certification processes are substantial and rigorous, requiring all voting machines and upgrades to be vetted by multiple independent and bipartisan technology experts including a federally certified voting system testing laboratory and West Virginia computer experts of different political parties appointed by the SEC, according to Warner’s office.
Furthermore, state certification is prohibited if any system is not first certified by the federal U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and counties are permitted to purchase only those machines approved by the State Election Commission.
Warner says West Virginia’s May Primary also will mark the first opportunity for voters to utilize the “See Something, Text Something!” initiative. With it voters at the polls can now report suspicious activity and possible improprieties quickly by simply texting “WV” to 45995, then clicking on the link in the response.
So there you go. If you are worried about China, Russia or some other foreign or political entity hacking your ballot on May 10 or Nov. 8, your fear will likely be unfounded in West Virginia, as Republican officials across the state have taken the concept of election security to a whole new level.
Long story short — your ballot will be offline and safe in West Virginia.
