The year 1816 is known as The Year Without a Summer because the year before, Mount Tambora in Indonesia produced the biggest volcanic eruption in recorded human history.
It filled the atmosphere with enough ash and sulfur dioxide to cover a 10,000-square-mile area with 12 feet of ash and caused the average global temperature to drop by as much as three degrees.
Snow fell and there were freezing temperatures during what should have been spring and summer. Crops failed. Many people starved or migrated to new lands in hopes of finding better circumstances.
We are in the grip of another natural disaster that — because of the things that have been canceled or delayed because of the coronavirus — could lead to 2020 being The Year Without a Spring, a Summer or a Fall in a different respect.
Professional sports continued during World War II, even though many of their stars chose to serve in the military. The idea was to keep such things going because it would boost the people’s morale ... and it did need boosting.
Although plans are being made to resume play, spectator sports have been shut down because of the coronavirus, and more than morale is at stake.
If 45,791 people — the maximum capacity of Oriole Park at Camden Yards — show up to watch the Birds play the New York Yankees, that’s how many people could eventually contract the COVID-19 and a couple of thousand of them die from it. That’s not even figuring in the number of people they potentially could infect.
Many other things have been affected. Young people have had their education interrupted, churches have canceled in-person services, many people lost jobs when their places of businesses shuttered, and much of people’s way of life around the world has been sidetracked.
How much of a casualty Memorial Day will be, remains to be seen. It will largely depend upon how much the stay-at-home and shutdown restrictions are still in place. Primary elections will take place mostly by mail, and the Olympics have been postponed until next year.
Four of our favorite local events have been put on hold: DelFest (which was supposed to have been Memorial Day Weekend), the Western Maryland Mission of Mercy free dental clinic (Oct. 23-24), Bikes for the World (May 16) and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s annual doll show (May 8). There surely are many others.
The DelFest music festival has become Allegany County’s biggest tourist event, attracting about 30,000 fans and more than two dozen acts. The DelFest Foundation has donated about $600,000 to local nonprofits and charities.
Since the first Mission of Mercy in 2010, the event has provided more than $3 million in free medical care to nearly 3,000 residents. The last one held here served 336 patients in 2018. Organizers are developing alternative options for low-income residents who need urgent care, and updates will be provided on the Mission of Mercy Facebook page.
Bikes for the World collects and rehabilitates used bicycles and ships them to places in developing countries and the United States where people have no means of transportation. The 174 bikes collected last year went to people who might use them to get health care, go to school or get a job. It is hoped to reschedule the event later this year.
The annual Doll Show fills the Salvation Army’s local headquarters with girls of all ages who love dolls. Homemade candy, baked goods, “country store” items, jewelry and “previously loved” dolls are sold. Proceeds go to the Salvation Army’s charitable work. Organizers hope to hold the event sometime this fall.
The key word here is “hope.” Despite warnings that it may be too soon — and statements from officials who say they will not reopen because infection rates in their areas are still high — stay-at-home and shutdown orders are being loosened or lifted around the country.
Predictions about how many people eventually will die — especially if we reopen too soon — or when the economy will begin to recover, have fluctuated even more than the stock market has lately. If you do go out, protect yourself and others by wearing a mask and social-distancing.
We remember a conversation between Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant after the first day of the battle of Shiloh, in which their Union Army took a terrible beating.
Sherman said, “Well, Grant, we’ve had the devil’s own day, haven’t we?”
“Yes,” Grant replied. “Lick ‘em tomorrow, though.” And they did.
We truly are having the devil’s own day, and it’s too soon to know when our tomorrow will come —but lick ‘em, we will.
