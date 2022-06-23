We have, at various times over the last several months, written about gas tax holidays — when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted one, when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice considered one.
Generally, we’ve come down positive on the idea.
After all, gas prices are outrageous and anything that can lower them without massive negative long-term consequences — putting the state in debt, crippling budgets and such — should be explored.
A federal gas tax holiday, like President Joe Biden called for on Wednesday, doesn’t quite ring as bright. It may be an answer, but it can’t be the only answer.
States are limited in what they can do to lower gas prices. The federal government does not face those same restraints.
Why are gas prices so high? By far the most important indicator of gas cost is the price of oil, according to CBS News.
It’s easy to point to the oil companies like British Petroleum, which are raking in record profits — BP announced in May its first quarter profits were $6.1 billion, over double the $2.6 billion it pulled in that same period of 2021 — and say they’re the fly in the ointment. They are an easy target, no doubt.
The truth, as always, is a little more complex. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude oil on June 23 was $106.16, according to Macrotrends, a stock tracking and investment company. The price in September of 1982 was $106.39.
The current national average price of gas is $4.94, using AAA data. In 1982, the average price of a gallon of gas was $1.28. When using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine what the 1982 price would be with inflation, it comes out to about $4.88.
To use last month as an example, the price of a barrel of crude oil was $114.67. In September of 2014, it reached $111.94 per barrel. However, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.43, which equates to $4.61 with current inflation. The national average price of gas was $4.62 in May.
So the national average price of gas is slightly higher than expected with inflation, but not outrageously so.
Increasing drilling production is not much of an option either, if for no other reason than oil drilling companies aren’t really interested in increasing their production.
A recent survey from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found that 29% of oil executives wouldn’t expand regardless of price and that another 9% said oil would have to exceed $120 per barrel.
“Forty percent of respondents don’t think that a price of $120 a barrel, which is very profitable from what we know about the marginal cost of shale production, is enough to increase output,” said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist for Capital Economics, in an interview with CBS News.
What would happen if the fed cut off exports, forcing oil drilled in America to be sold in America?
The problem there is simple. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. produces an average of 16.582 million barrels per day of petroleum product, while it uses about 19.782 million per day. We export 8.47 million barrels per day and import 8.63 million.
There’s a few million that would need to be made up from countries that would not be exactly pleased at the faucet suddenly being closed, which could result in even higher import prices.
The answer to the issue in the short term is probably some combination of a federal gas tax holiday, releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a resolution to Russian aggression in Ukraine. Long term, however, serious thought has to be put into shoring up the American market, finding ways to insulate it from global turmoil or a shift to non-oil-based energy alternatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.