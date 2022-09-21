The Union Rescue Mission, located at 16 Queen City Pavement since its inception, could soon have a new home. And it’s about time the local nonprofit makes an upgrade in location.
The residence, just across the railroad tracks from the downtown mall, is too small for the nonprofit’s current size, as it has expanded operations since 1963.
The new building the mission is negotiating to take ownership of is the old High Point Furniture Outlet on North Centre Street, which would provide the group with ample space to operate. The nonprofit would go from 12,000 square feet to 32,000 square feet of building to work with.
As well, the timing could not be more ideal. The city has long wanted to have access to the mission’s Queen City Pavement location since it is ideal for development, possibly housing a bus terminal. On Wednesday, the contractor bids for the Baltimore Street Renovation project were opened, putting that work a step closer to reality.
We could be sitting here a few years or so from now with a fully refurnished and sparkling downtown area ready to entice new business and activity.
“The other thing (the move would do) is, I think, it takes us out of the conversation of the vagrancy that is happening on Baltimore Street,” said Pastor David Ziler, director of the mission. “We get linked with that. But if we are a little bit further out of the middle of the city, we get taken out of the conversation.”
We would be negligent to not say it does come with potential downsides. The residents of the area are well within right and reason to be opposed to the move.
It may lead to people from the mission spending more time loitering on the North End streets and the Great Allegheny Passage trail by the new proposed location.
But the administration of the Union Rescue Mission knows what’s best for its clients. It seems to us the new location will better fit the needs of the area’s most vulnerable population.
