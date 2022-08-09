The Appalachian Regional Commission is coming to Allegany County — to Rocky Gap Casino Resort — for its annual conference. The governmental agency, which represents the shared interests of the 13 states in the Appalachian region, plays a key role in greasing federal-state partnerships.
As part of the Oct. 17-19 conference, governors from 13 states are expected to be in attendance, as well as Baltimore Orioles legend and Hall of Fame inductee Cal Ripken Jr. A proverbial, and literal, gaggle of heavy hitters.
“We are excited to host this year’s ARC Annual Conference in Western Maryland, which presents an incredible opportunity for all of our regional partners to continue working together to advance economic growth,” said Gov. Larry Hogan who was selected as ARC commission co-chair in January. “I look forward to engaging with fellow governors on new ways to bring opportunity and prosperity to the over 26 million Americans living in the Appalachian region.”
All arrows, ARC-wise, are pointing toward us. It being fall, the leaves will be well into their cycle of color change. The region’s charm will be in full effect.
It’s an opportunity for the groups attempting to drive workforce growth in the region to put their best foot forward, to showcase all that we have to offer, in the outdoor space, tourism and beyond.
“What a great opportunity for ARC to come to our region,” said Del. Mike McKay. “We are looking forward to having 13 governors in Allegany County. We will make sure people get to see all that Western Maryland has to offer. The whole of Allegany County will be showcased, not just Rocky Gap.”
The commission helped to get the wheels finally turning on the long pined over U.S. Route 219 project, which will expand and modernize the north-south highway between West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania and ideally increase business interest in and commerce throughout the region.
What better than a trip to Allegany County to see both the potential it has and the issues that need to be fixed.
A good time sticks in the mind. Here’s to hoping the slots pay out and 21 hits often at the blackjack tables. Who’s to say the next big project we set our sights on won’t happen just a little quicker because of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.