A cancer diagnosis is a traumatic and shocking moment in a person’s life, the kind that can unset mindset and worldview. Days are filled with tests, appointments and nerves. And, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
This year, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an estimated “276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.” A little over 42,000 women are estimated to die from it.
Why are we telling you this? October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Times-News supports the cause and spreading awareness. There’s a high probability someone you know or love will develop breast cancer.
This is a real and ever present concern for over half the population. It’s the second most common form of cancer in American women, next to skin cancers. And approximately 30% of new cancer diagnosis in women will be breast cancer.
Moreover, it’s not only a concern for women; men, too, can get breast cancer. In 2020 alone, about “2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the U.S. and approximately 520 will die,” according to NBCF.
There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. Every person who develops breast cancer is a fighter and has a daunting challenge ahead of them. It’s our responsibility to make sure they don’t have to go it alone.
The newspaper, each year, runs breast cancer awareness stories, resources and updates on events. Check out our tabloid in today’s edition.
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Western Maryland walk will look a little different this year, being a pink parade where participants can dress themselves and their vehicles in pink.
Area health systems have programs aimed specifically at helping the community deal with breast cancer. The Allegany County Health Department has the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, where “women can obtain no-cost screenings for breast and cervical cancer.” The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources runs the Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, which offers free or low-cost clinical breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams and Pap tests. UPMC Western Maryland has a dedicated oncology nurse navigator.
Nationally, the American Breast Cancer Foundation runs the Breast Cancer Assistance Program, through which it helps to provide financial assistance to individuals who are uninsured and underserved to receive diagnostic tests and cancer screenings, and the American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery program, where individuals with breast cancer who feel vulnerable and want to express their feelings can talk with, and ask questions of, someone who has survived breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is only one month out of the year. Breast cancer doesn’t take breaks, doesn’t differentiate one month from another, so it’s vital to stay vigilant and up to date on your health — to know there are resources and people out there to help all year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.