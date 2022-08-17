Cumberland city officials said it, but plenty who have their cable service through them were thinking it — the community needs a better level of customer service from Breezeline, the local cable provider.
“It gets aggravating to try to talk to someone when you call,” said Councilman Eugene Frazier. “You end up being on hold for an hour or more.”
You used to be able to take a broken modem or cable box to their 201 S. Mechanic St. location and turn it in and receive a replacement. It was a pretty nice system. Bills also could be paid there.
Since COVID-19 struck, that’s no longer the case. The company said it closed the building to walk-in service due to safety concerns when the pandemic started.
Now, you have to get a new device by using the website or schedule a service call.
Anyone who has been on the waiting end of a service call can tell you that’s a potentially hours long process.
In our region, where broadband access is improving, but not where it needs to be, and many residents are older and live in rural areas, that’s simply not good enough.
The names of the companies and the towns they’re in change, but the song remains the same. It’s a market full of big fish dominating little ponds.
Without reasonable local competition, there apparently is not enough desire on the part of the company to increase its service to an acceptable level.
“Given the unpredictability of the COVID-19 situation over the last two years, and because we have now developed even better options for our customers that do not require travel and face-to-face contact, we no longer offer front counter transactions at this location. Our office facility from which we offer technical support and call center services remains open,” said Andrew Walton, head of corporate communications for Breezeline.
After all, where else are you going to go for your cable?
Breezeline said they have hired more customer service agents to help increase efficiency.
We’ll believe it when we see it.
