Once again, the Cumberland Chase tract on U.S. Route 220 near Rawlings has caught the eye of Allegany County officials as a plot ripe for development.
The previous plan for the land was a senior living complex, but that apparently fell through due to various factors, including COVID-19.
However, the property is just too well placed to give up on — a stone’s throw from Rocket Center, West Virginia, where the ABL campus, which houses Northrup Grumman and the Robert C. Byrd Institute for Advanced Flexible Manufacturing, is located. American Woodmark is close by as well.
“Because of other activities happening in the county and city of Cumberland, there is renewed interest in doing development,” Allegany County Economic Development Director Jeff Barclay said. “When asked what are opportunities here, Cumberland Chase is an opportunity that we are presenting.”
The Cumberland Chase property — at 230 acres — is big enough to develop into any type of housing or commercial endeavor.
Our suggestion would be to develop it into residential housing as the area desperately needs more places to live — whether mixed-use or otherwise.
Any developer could make good use of land in that way and be pretty confident that the endeavor would be well worth the investment, especially when plans are in the works to upgrade the U.S 220 corridor.
In the city of Cumberland, the former sites of Memorial Hospital and Allegany High School are both hopefully going to add to the housing stock in the near future. The demand for new, affordable housing is obvious and only going to continue to grow.
As a mixed-use complex, the Cumberland Chase property would encourage more businesses to move to the area and grow the local economy further.
As it was with the National Road, Western Maryland is again a land of opportunity for any intrepid investor willing to take the chance and get in the game.
