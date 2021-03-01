Ninety years ago today, on March 3, 1931, President Herbert Hoover gave the United States its official national anthem when he placed his signature on a resolution previously passed by Congress.
Ever since, Americans have been standing up when the composition is sung or played, whether performed live or a recording, some singing along or placing a hand over their heart in a show of patriotism and respect.
Francis Scott Key added his name to history and reference books with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which the 35-year-old lawyer from Frederick originally wrote as a poem titled “The Defence of Fort McHenry.” From a safe distance on board an anchored ship, Key watched a 25-hour attack on the strategic stronghold in Baltimore Harbor by the British Royal Navy on Sept. 14, 1814, the last year of the U.S.-declared War of 1812.
An American storm flag measuring 17 feet by 25 feet flew over the five-sided fort during the heavy bombardment of shot and shell and a much larger garrison flag, 30 feet by 42 feet, which served as the inspiration for the poem, was raised the morning after hostilities ended to signal an American victory.
It couldn’t have come at a better time.
After marching on Washington in August and burning the Capitol, White House and other public buildings, British military leaders set their sights on Baltimore, the nation’s third-largest city at the time. They planned a dual attack by land and water. On the morning of Sept. 12, British troops landed at North Point and advanced toward Baltimore. They ran up against the American forward line, part of a network of defenses established in anticipation of the British incursion. During the engagement, Maj. Gen. Robert Ross, who led the attack on Washington, was felled by a sharpshooter and died a short time later.
During the naval attack on Fort McHenry the following day, Maj. George Armistead, commander of the fort and its force of 1,000 troops, ordered his men to return fire, but their cannons couldn’t reach the British ships. When enemy vessels advanced in the afternoon, however, American gunners inflicted heavy damage, forcing them to pull back out of range. All through the night, Armistead’s men held their posts, refusing to give in or give up. British attempts at a diversionary attack that night also failed, and by dawn the British fleet withdrew.
The Battle of Baltimore is considered a turning point in the war since American forces successfully repulsed sea and land invasions of the thriving port city. Three months later, on Dec. 24, 1814, the Treaty of Ghent formally ended the war.
The original garrison flag is among the most important artifacts in the vast collections of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in Washington.
Commissioned by Armistead, the banner was hand sewn in Baltimore by flagmaker Mary Pickersgill.
Preserved by the Armistead family as a memento of the battle, it was loaned to the Smithsonian in 1907 and made a permanent gift in 1912. It has been on exhibit to the public since 1964.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” was one of the most popular patriotic songs in the 19th century, gaining special significance during the Civil War. By the 1890s, the military had adopted it for ceremonial purposes. Both the Army and the Navy designated the composition as the “national anthem” for ceremonial purposes in 1917.
Several other songs, including “America the Beautiful,” “Hail, Columbia” and “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” also were performed at public events. After several decades of seeking legislative action in Washington by patriotic groups, a measure was finally passed by Congress and signed into law by Hoover.
While the anthem has four stanzas, only the first one is usually sung.
Key is buried and memoralizied at Mount Olivet Cemetery, near Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys, a class A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
