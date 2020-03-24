Maryland was named after an English queen, but it wasn’t Queen Mary — either of them.
The first Queen Mary was Mary Tudor, whose critics remember her for murdering hundreds of Protestants in the name of Catholicism.
The daughter of King Henry VIII, she was nicknamed “Bloody Mary,” and some people believe the drink also was named after her. (Another version holds that upon being served a drink made of tomato juice and vodka, a patron of Harry’s New York Bar in Paris said it reminded him of the Bucket of Blood Club in Chicago, and a girl named Mary he knew from there.)
The second Queen Mary was married to King William III (also known as William of Orange). The College of William and Mary was named after them.
Maryland was named for Queen Henrietta Maria, the French-born wife of England’s King Charles I — the monarch who granted the Maryland Charter establishing the Province of Maryland (Terra Mariae) to the Calvert family. George Calvert wanted to establish the colony, but died before the charter was granted, so his son — Cecilius (Cecil) Calvert took over.
Article VI of the Maryland Charter says, “We do, for Ifs’ (cq) our Heirs and Successors, erect and incorporate the same into a Province, and nominate the same Maryland, by which Name We will that it shall from henceforth be called.”
March 25 is observed each year as Maryland Day because it was on that day in 1634 that about 150 settlers arrived on two ships, The Ark and The Dove, at what became known as Blakistone Island (named for the family that owned it) and later St. Clement’s Island (named for Pope St. Clement I, patron saint of mariners) in the Potomac River to found the third English colony in North America.
The first two were at Jamestown (1607), which eventually grew into the colony of Virginia, and Plymouth (1620), in what became the Massachusetts Bay Colony and Massachusetts.
Cecil Calvert organized the trip, inviting both Protestants and Catholics to go. He stayed in England with his wife, Anne Arundell (for whom Anne Arundel County is named), hoping to maintain royal support for the colony. His brother, Leonard Calvert, went and became the colony’s first governor.
The island is uninhabited today, but it is a publicly owned historic preservation and recreational area and home to St. Clement’s Island State Park, where a 40-foot stone cross was dedicated to the first Marylanders and the beginnings of religious freedom in America.
A plaque placed by the Maryland Historical Society says St. Clement’s Island is the “Site of the first landing of Governor Leonard Calvert and the Maryland Colonists, March 25, 1634. Here, on the same day, Father Andrew White, S.J., celebrated the first Catholic Mass in the British-American colonies.”
White was one of three Jesuit priests who accompanied the colonists so they wouldn’t have to give an oath of allegiance and supremacy to the king.
Educational material developed by a partnership between Howard County Public Schools and the Center for History Education at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said three factors brought settlers to Maryland.
1. The hope of George and Cecil Calvert that persecuted English Catholics would be able to practice their religion freely.
2. The desire to do business freely; Maryland did develop a reputation as a place that was good for business.
3. Forced migration and involuntary servitude. Most of these were Africans who were sold into slavery, many of them to work on tobacco plantations. Some were white convicts who were forced to come here by the British court system.
The colonists didn’t stay on St. Clement’s Island, but later in 1634 sailed their ships down what later would be named the Potomac River to found St. Mary’s City (likely named for the Virgin Mary) near the point where the river enters the Chesapeake Bay.
It became Maryland’s first capital, founded on an existing town site and land bought from the Yoacomico Indian tribe (which eventually disappeared from history — most likely because of pressure from other Indian tribes and settlers and epidemics brought by European settlers).
The city is considered the birthplace of religious freedom in America, being a haven for people of both Protestant and Catholic faiths. It eventually was abandoned when the capital moved to the new city of Annapolis (which was named for Princess Anne, who later became England’s Queen Anne), but today is a renowned living history and museum area and home to St. Mary’s College.
Happy Maryland Day! Please celebrate it responsibly tomorrow by staying at home unless it is necessary to go out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.