In this week full of thankfulness it seems we have another thing to be thankful for as earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that drug overdose deaths had stopped rising over the first half of the year.
The data indicated that overdose deaths in the United States had fallen for three consecutive months. According to the CDC’s data, from June 2021 to June of this year, there were 107,600 overdose deaths, which is 40 fewer than the 2021 calendar year.
And, in no place was there a steeper drop off in overdose deaths than in the four-state quadrant of Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
“I’m so proud of everything going on in this state,” said Robin Rickard, executive director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center.
Rickard attributed the decline to the availability of naloxone and programs that make it readily and widely available.
It’s good to celebrate the wins when we get them. After all, it’s OK to congratulate oneself when making progress through great strife.
However, it’s equally, if not more, important that we don’t slip up and lose our edge. This thing isn’t over until it’s over, and it may never be over.
We don’t want only to improve the opioid crisis, we want to eliminate it.
And the experts agree, as according to some of them, we may just be returning to the baseline, and the pandemic was an accelerant that stoked the flames of addiction by intensifying the underlying causes.
“We may just be returning to a pre-COVID level. I think we’ll need at least a year more of data to confirm that,” Erin Winstanley, a West Virginia University researcher focused on the overdose epidemic’s health effects, said.
A false plateau happened before in 2018 when drug overdose deaths dropped by 4% from 2017.
Be wary, but be thankful.
