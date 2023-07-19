Parking enforcement is a tricky business.
When considering a fair rate, a municipality has to take into account a number of directly competing factors — being cheap enough so as not to discourage the use of the parking space, the downstream effect of potential customers patronizing local businesses and generating enough revenue to at least break even on operational expenses.
Each one of those factors can and does, at times, butt heads with one another. The only concern for the person parking the car is the price — and, of course, the ideal price is free.
We advocated for almost as much — free parking — a couple of months ago in response to the major renovations taking place as part of the $16 million Reimagine Cumberland project. The city now provides complimentary two-hour parking in its George Street garage.
In recent months it has come to city officials’ attention that a price increase to hourly and monthly lease parking rates may be in order.
According to Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka, the Municipal Parking Authority’s expenses exceed revenue. And, raising rates by a modest fee may be a solution.
Officials also discussed the implementation of the ParkMobile app already in use in Frostburg, Annapolis and Pittsburgh.
Silka said the app would create increased usage and initial transaction time, which would offset the city’s portion of fees.
To use the app, which would be voluntary for consumers, a parker would pay a 45-cent fee, and the city would pay a 20-cent fee plus 3% of each transaction.
Cumberland’s current parking fees range from 50 cents to $1, depending on the location. For comparison, in Morgantown, West Virginia, parking rates range from 75 cents to $1.25 per hour and Frederick is $1 to $2 depending on the location.
A rate increase would leave Cumberland still well within the range of other cities in the region.
A modest fee increase and the introduction of the parking app may be the right move, but only after mall project work is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.