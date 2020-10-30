Who represents Western Maryland in Congress carries a lot of weight that most probably take for granted. Millions of federal dollars flow into our region thanks to the efforts of our U.S. senators and House of Representatives members.
Congressman David Trone represents the 6th District that encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Washington, western Frederick and northern Montgomery counties. This includes the 70,000 residents of Allegany County and the 30,000 that call Garrett County home.
Trone, a Democrat, was first elected to the seat in 2018. His GOP challenger, Neil Parrott, lives in bordering Washington County and represents residents there in the Maryland House of Delegates. Trone’s home in Potomac sits in the 8th Congressional District, but is a stone’s throw from the 6th District that he represents.
Trone and Parrott met this week with this newspaper’s Editorial Board and while there are qualities we like in the incumbent, we believe Parrott is more in tune with both Allegany and Garrett counties. He understands the economic hardships that residents here face and thus gets our endorsement.
While we differ on some of Parrott’s views on the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of his points that stuck out were his belief that all businesses “are essential” and transportation holds the key to the region’s development.
The future of the Western Maryland economy does indeed hinge upon transportation.
While both candidates recognize the importance of the completion of a north-south U.S. Route 219 upgrade project, transportation is Parrott’s sweet spot. He is a traffic engineer who spent 12 years with the Maryland Department of Transportation.
“You have great east-west roads in this area,” Parrott said. “But, with U.S Route 219, Maryland has made a big investment (there) but there is a section in Pennsylvania that has got to be widened. It will open up a whole corridor for trucks in this area that will bring jobs here. Trucks would love another north-south route,” he said.
Parrott also wants to see a resurgence in manufacturing both in the U.S. and Western Maryland.
“People say (manufacturing in America) is dead and it will never come back. That is wrong. It needs to be brought back. Areas like Allegany County are set for that type of development to occur. They say (manufacturing) can’t be brought back but I believe it can.”
Trone and Parrott both agree on the value of bipartisanship in Congress and so do we. Neither offered a concrete plan for paying down the massive federal deficit.
It shouldn’t go without notice that Trone kept a campaign promise to open a Cumberland office. He’s also been a champion when it comes to dealing with the opioid crisis.
“I believe we deserve a congressman who represents Western Maryland and lives here and shares the values of people who live in Maryland. I feel like we have not had that for far too long,” Parrott told Editorial Board members.
As former House Speaker Tip O’Neill once said, “All politics is local.” And for us, that rings true in Neil Parrott’s case.
