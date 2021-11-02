Cyber security should be a top priority for our country, for both the private and public sector. Ransomware attacks are indiscriminate and carry the potential to inflict broad chaos on our infrastructure — they already have in some ways and it’s worrying to consider how they can get worse.
Seven breaches are under investigation at Maryland hospitals this year alone. There are 12 current investigations regarding health care providers in Maryland from the last two years.
“We are attacked on an hourly, not just daily, basis by phishing attempts and people trying to get into our network in a variety of ways,” said Dr. Joel Klein, senior vice president and chief information officer at the University of Maryland Medical System.
The trend for health organizations being attacked is a national one. Over 33% of health care organizations said they have been hit with a ransomware attack within the last year.
According to Gary Cantrell, head of investigations at the HHS Office of Inspector General, once seized, the sensitive medical records can be used to take out lines of credit or sold to buyers who will then use it to obtain drugs or file false insurance claims.
Outside of the realm of health care, back in May, a cyber attack was used to shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a vital fuel pipeline that supplies half of the fuel that goes to the eastern half of the United States.
Gone are the days of the Cold War when the enemy was a definitive thing in the Soviet Union, or a definite concept in communism. The spies were in the field, recruiting contacts, turning citizens traitor to their country.
Now, all it takes is an errant click on a phishing email for a whole system to be compromised. The hacking groups are anonymous people — foreign and sometimes domestic — and occasionally vaguely tied to foreign state agencies.
Russia and China suck up the cyber security headlines but it’s not unlikely that an attack comes from random Joe in Ohio.
The targets are not willing participants in the same way. They aren’t the government, or to stop the spread of a governing economic concept. The new age is gooey, the targets are softer, untrained and unaware — they are us.
It’s on the private sector to beef up its security and it’s on us to employ “good cyber hygiene” in not clicking links from people we don’t absolutely trust, to keep up to date on software patches and become wise in the ways of the internet. It won’t be perfect. All it takes is one errant click, but any step, however small, is one in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.