The recent announcement that the Sen. George C. Edwards Fund had awarded over $13 million to 19 economic development projects in Allegany and Garrett counties comes as great news, like finding an oasis in the desert.
The projects include $1.5 million for the development of a housing complex in South Cumberland at the site of the former Memorial Hospital, $1 million for Vocke Road improvements, $1 million for the expansion of Western Maryland Lemonade, $750,000 for 1812 Brewery, $500,000 for Rosenbaum Building redevelopment downtown, $500,000 for Wills Hotel development, $422,000 for Allegany High School improvements, $250,000 for Liang Property development near UPMC Western Maryland, $223,000 for PharmaCare expansion, $200,000 for Queen City Creamery, $140,000 Rainmaker Music expansion downtown, $100,000 for Allegany College of Maryland and $15,000 for Reptilian Arts expansion.
Last year, Maryland allocated $50 million to the fund to be spread out over five years to projects that create jobs and boost the economies of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
The fund, and the types of resources coming from it, are exactly the kind of investment we have desperately needed. It also shouldn’t come as a surprise it’s an organization involved with Edwards that is investing in the economic well-being of the region.
Edwards always fought hard for Western Maryland during his time as a legislator to ensure the state’s three westernmost counties got a fair shake. He did this despite perpetually being in the minority party in the General Assembly. Even now, in well-earned retirement, Edwards’ legacy of making sure we get the resources we need to succeed holds true.
It’s not often that you can point to a politician and say for sure they’ve always had their constituents’ best interests in mind — but Edwards wasn’t like most politicians.
