Earlier this month, we were complimentary of U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, a Republican who represents local West Virginia residents, after the Lugar Center, a nonpartisan policy organization, named him as the 10th most bipartisan member of Congress.
We like lawmakers who are willing to reach across the aisle in the spirit of cooperation. McKinley worked with another congressman from the region, Maryland Democrat David Trone, to craft legislation to improve health care at Veterans Administration medical facilities.
The House passed the men’s Veterans Camera Reporting Act on Tuesday, just a week after the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General released a report faulting the Clarksburg, West Virginia, VA facility, citing numerous failures that led to an employee intentionally taking the lives of seven elderly patients — all military veterans.
Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant, killed the men with fatal injections of insulin. She was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge who called her “the monster that no one sees coming.” Imagine being one of the family members.
Her actions went unnoticed for nearly a year because of lack of camera footage. The new bill would require the VA to report to Congress on the use and maintenance of all cameras used for patient safety and law enforcement purposes in VA medical facilities. The VA would be required to make recommendations on how to improve and monitor camera use throughout its sprawling health care system.
“If we’ve learned anything from what happened at Clarksburg, it’s that we need more transparency and oversight in our VA system,” said McKinley.
“Protecting those who have sacrificed so much to keep Americans safe is one of my highest priorities,” said Trone, a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
A Senate companion version to H.R. 1510 was introduced by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
The House measure was the second led by McKinley to be passed by the House in as many weeks. Last week the House approved the Block, Report, And Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act (H.R. 786), which cracks down on pill dumping.
During the last session of Congress, McKinley was a lead co-sponsor on House companion legislation to H.R. 5616, the Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in November. The bill requires the VA to submit detailed reports on patient safety and quality of care at VA Medical Centers.
The men and women who served in our nation’s armed forces deserve quality medical care, and elected officials have taken other action over the years to improve testing and treatment.
The private-sector health care program, Veterans Choice, which allows veterans to see doctors outside the government-run VA system at taxpayer expense, was first passed in 2014 under President Barack Obama. The program was expanded under President Trump, whose administration also is responsible for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, which makes it easier to reprimand or fire workers within the system when an investigation proves willful negligence or wrongdoing.
We value our veterans and are pleased to know our representatives in Washington feel the same way.
