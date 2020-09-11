Americans viewing morning TV shows on Sept. 11, 2001, watched with heightened interest, and then shock, as what first seemed like a freak accident quickly turned into a coordinated aerial attack against the United States.
That Tuesday morning, with schoolchildren settled in their classrooms and workers starting another day on the job, 19 militants linked to the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked four airborne jetliners. Some of them had taken flight lessons and carried out the suicide attacks from the controls inside the cockpits.
Two of the planes, fully loaded with jet fuel, were flown into the upper floors of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a third aircraft struck the Pentagon, the heart of the U.S. military just outside Washington, D.C. The fourth plane hit closer to home, crashing in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after courageous passengers fought back.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the single deadliest terrorist attack of all time.
As a result, President George W. Bush proclaimed Sept. 11 as Patriot Day, an annual national observance.
Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were scheduled to attend a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial at Shanksville. The event is closed to the public and will be livestreamed.
Take a moment to pause and reflect upon what transpired 19 years ago today. Explain to people too young to remember why travelers must wait in long lines before boarding planes. Share with them the anger and sense of loss felt by citizens from coast to coast. Emphasize that America still has enemies and that the country must always be on its guard. Tell them the truth.
