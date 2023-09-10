City officials will vote on Tuesday whether to give themselves pay raises — something that hasn’t happened in more than 40 years.
The mayor’s annual salary is $7,200 and city council members make $4,800.
A city resolution would increase the yearly pay to $15,000 for the mayor and $10,000 for council members.
In Cumberland, as is the case in most small municipalities, the job of the mayor and council is parttime. They attend meetings, work sessions and other city functions, which add up over the course of a year.
At new business ribbon-cuttings or special events, you’ll see city officials there — usually the mayor and all four council members.
As former Councilman Joe George put it, “I know you guys don’t do this job for the money. ... We can’t make this job a financial burden.”
A comparison of other Maryland cities shows the mayor of Hagerstown making $28,000 and council members earning $8,000.
In Westminster, which has a population of 19,960 — nearly the same as Cumberland’s 19,076 — the mayor is paid $10,000 and council members receive $2,500, according to a Maryland Municipal League Elected Officials Salary Survey.
The city of Salisbury doubled the annual salary of its mayor in 2018 from $25,000 to $50,000. Council members’ compensation went from $10,000 to $12,000.
In the town of Berlin on the Eastern Shore, which has a population of just over 5,000, the mayor’s salary is $15,000 with council members earning $7,500.
There aren’t many positions — public or private — where salaries haven’t been adjusted for 40 years.
It’s hard enough to attract citizens to enter public service these days. We think a pay raise is in order, especially when Maryland’s minimum wage will jump to $15 an hour on Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.