The news du jour in the tri-state region is gas prices and what to do to lower them. Maryland enacted a 30-day gas tax suspension Friday and Pennsylvania State Sen. Jake Corman has introduced a bill that would cut the state’s gas tax by a third through the end of 2022. Even Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked his state’s General Assembly to approve a gas tax reprieve.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature are engaged in a political sniping match.
Justice has accused the state’s Democrats of playing pretend at trying to help, “rushing to climb on the biggest soapbox they can find to flap their arms and say, ‘Look what I’m doing to help you.’”
In his mind, they waited until the 60-day legislative session was out before proposing the gas tax cut.
However, that the Legislature is out of session is a convenient and flimsy excuse for Justice to sit on his hands and say someone else has them tied. He, as the governor, can call them to a special session to get the tax cut, or some variation, done.
By accusing others of grandstanding, he himself is grandstanding.
On Tuesday, West Virginia Democrats in the Legislature asked that Justice call a special session to deal with the gas tax issue.
The validity of a tax holiday is still up for debate. Concerns have been raised as to what a reprieve on the 35-cent gas tax would do to the state’s road bonds.
“We’re all about trying to cut taxes for sure,” said House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a Republican, in an interview with MetroNews. “The thing we have to be sure we do is make sure we don’t do anything that jeopardizes the existing bonds that the State of West Virginia has issued and the commitments we’ve made that are tied to that revenue stream.”
Proponents of the 30-day reprieve say it will cost the state $35 million but point to the state’s $600 million budget surplus as a way to make up the difference.
In the meantime, we have seen people who live in West Virginia come to Maryland, where gas was a full 31 cents cheaper on average Tuesday, specifically to fill up their tanks. It’s a luxury the geography and state borders afford us here in Allegany and Garrett counties.
The long-term ramifications of a gas tax holiday are just that — long term. For the moment, Maryland’s gas tax is seemingly lowering prices. And, as long as that is the case, people will naturally seek out the better deal.
West Virginia tax revenue will be lost to various degrees, whether to suspension or inaction.
Playing politics in West Virginia just isn’t good enough. While the Democrats in the legislature and the governor try to score political points, the people’s wallets will continue to suffer at the pump.
