The following editorial appeared in the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
West Virginia governor and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Justice pulled a tacky political stunt recently by deploying 50 members of the WV National Guard to Texas to address an immigration crisis conveniently laid at the feet of a Democratic president.
Make no mistake, illegal immigration at the country’s southern border, and some of the things that come with it, such as drug smuggling and human trafficking, are real problems. And it’s true the federal government and state governments at the border sink a lot of money and personnel into stemming the flow of illegal crossings into the United States and the thorny elements attached.
But it’s also a problem that spans multiple presidential administrations, Republican and Democrat, and neither Congress nor state governments in the affected area have made meaningful progress on legislation that might help.
Why try to solve a problem when it’s an easy, hot-button issue to weaponize for political convenience?
How, exactly, are 50 Guard members from West Virginia going to help address the problems at the border? Not only is it an underwhelming amount of manpower, but Justice didn’t seem to know what the Guard members would be doing, specifically, when he made the announcement.
The decision is transparently faulty, considering the Guard, under an emergency declaration from Justice, was mobilized last year to help bolster West Virginia’s critically understaffed and overcrowded correctional facilities. That situation within West Virginia’s own borders remains a crisis, and the Guard is still on the job, despite warnings from officials that it’s costing the state tens of millions of dollars and isn’t sustainable.
Justice says not to worry. Sending these troops thousands of miles away doesn’t have any impact on the situation in West Virginia’s jails and prisons.
“We’re not going to drop the ball on corrections,” he said.
But that ball has already been dropped and kicked into a storm drain. Justice also mobilized the Guard to help with personnel shortages at correctional facilities in 2017. The problem went mostly unaddressed for five years, which led Justice to call on the Guard again in August 2022. It’s getting close to a year since the governor declared that emergency, and Justice and the Legislature completely ignored the issue during the 2023 regular session.
People are dying in West Virginia jails and prisons that are in bad shape and filled with too many people. Those responsible for maintaining order and inmate care are stretched to the breaking point. For every batch of new corrections officers the state brings in, just as many leave. Morale is poor and so is the pay.
But don’t worry about that, Justice says, it’s all under control, so much so that he’s sending 50 members of the Guard to Texas to wipe out illegal immigration.
It’s a cheap stunt that ignores the problems right under Justice’s nose.
