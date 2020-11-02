If voters are the collective engine that drives a democracy, then poll workers are the wheels that allow it to move forward.
Election Day is over and we all should be very grateful to the men and women who make our representative form of government work through their presence at polling places. Whether they are registered Republicans or Democrats or have another political party affiliation or are independent of one, they agree on the importance of their role in the process. They are on the front line as Americans exercise their civic duty in choosing their president and other leaders. That’s about as essential as it gets.
They deserve a standing ovation this year, especially, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties it has created. People who served as poll workers in years past, many of whom are senior citizens, bowed out for fear of getting sick or passing the illness on to a loved one. Election boards from Maryland to Oregon were forced to scramble to find and train enough qualified folks to cover the bases.
Millions of Americans submitted absentee ballots, returning them through the mail or placing them in designated drop boxes, but millions more wanted to vote in person. “That’s why they call it Election Day,” one local resident said. “That’s what it’s for.”
That’s why poll workers are so vital. Their political viewpoints are secondary to the task at hand as they set up voting stations, verify eligibility, answer questions, direct the flow of people, accommodate those with disabilities and monitor the collection of ballots.
It varies from state to state and county to county, but most poll workers receive a base rate of compensation, but the pay is usually less than the minumum wage when the long hours are factored.
Before the pandemic, the same people often worked together at a precinct. It was their neighbors whom they assisted and processed as a team.
With far fewer polling places than normal available this time around, citizens often stood in line for an hour or two awaiting their turn. Most were understanding and united in their resolve to participate in a process that defines our republic and makes the United States the envy of people around the globe.
Elsewhere in the world, voting is an exercise in futility because of rampant corruption, a flawed hierarchy or reach of the military.
Despite the heated presidential election and the divisions it created, we will accept the results, having trusted the validity of the system and the people, including polling place workers, who run it with integrity and a sense of duty to the country and their fellow Americans.
