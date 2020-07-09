Along with the high temperatures of summer comes the danger of serious illness or death from heatstroke for a child left inside a sweltering vehicle.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the American Automobile Association are jointly reminding parents and other caregivers to “look before you lock.”
Half the time tragedy strikes, the child is simply forgotten when everyone else exits the car or truck. Frequently they are intentionally left in the vehicle while the adult runs an errand. Sometimes the child enters a parked car to play or explore and cannot get back out in time.
“In the summer heat, a vehicle’s interior can reach lethal temperatures very quickly, essentially creating an oven, causing a child’s internal organs to shut down if left unattended inside,” said Ragina C. Ali, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Young children or pets should never be left alone in a vehicle under any circumstances. Make it a routine to look twice and check the back seat for children before you leave and lock the car. If you have to put a reminder Post-it note on your dashboard, an alarm on your phone or a stuffed animal in the front seat to remember to take a child out of the car, do it.”
Her message is loud and clear and it needs to be. On average, a child dies while unattended in a hot car every nine days. Heatstroke, which also causes permanent disabilities, is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children under the age of 14.
Consider this:
• Vehicle heatstroke claimed the lives of 53 children in 2019.
• A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s body.
• A child can die of heatstroke on a 72-degree day.
• On a 95-degree day a car can heat up to over 180 degrees.
Lowering the windows doesn’t work. Not enough air circulates to compensate for the stifling conditions inside the metal enclosure that has the potential to become a coffin with cruise-control.
Signs of heatstroke in dogs and cats can include panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, reddened gums and tongue, rapid heart rate or wobbly, uncoordinated movement.
Even during a pandemic, people are pressed for time and can become stressed to the point of distraction. It may seem incomprehensible that anyone could forget about a little one in a vehicle, but people do, and those who have caused loss of life that way must carry the weight of their neglect the rest of their days.
Children and pets depend on responsible adults to meet their needs, one of which is safety. We should heed the advice offered above to make certain that the unthinkable doesn’t occur.
