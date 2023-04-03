Last week, a fire in Garrett County took the life of a 19-year-old man just entering the prime of his life.
According to fire investigators, the fire blazed throughout the two-story house near Swanton, requiring almost two hours and 25 firefighters to control.
“You only have seconds to escape a fire,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said. “Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today. The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones.”
Fire is a truly terrifying force. It brings civilization and destruction in equal measure. And the best way to fight fire is with preparedness.
Following the incident last week and due to the more than 40 fire deaths throughout the state this year, Geraci released an open letter to residents, encouraging fire preparedness.
“I will tell you that fires these days burn faster and hotter and produce toxic smoke that can kill you quickly. Fire does not discriminate; it can be present in your home on any given day or night when we see these fires the most. You have the least amount of time to escape a fire in your home than at any other time in history,” Geraci wrote.
The letter also included some tips that we felt necessary to include:
• Check your smoke alarms, make sure they work and are strategically placed outside of every sleeping area and inside of each bedroom. Call the local fire department or the State Fire Marshal’s Office if you need smoke alarms, as they have them for free.
• Close your bedroom door at night when you sleep. It helps to keep the smoke out in the event of a fire.
• Decide on an escape plan and a meeting place with your family, and make sure you know two ways out of every room where that’s possible.
• And don’t ever go back into a burning house once you’ve escaped it. Let the professionals do their work.
It will take the individual effort of all of us to reverse this terrible trend in our great state.
