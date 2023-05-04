There is no doubt about it. Western Maryland’s future depends on the past.
That is not to say we should be pursuing past glories or trying to replicate the old days. That’s like chasing after the sunset over the horizon.
The days of Cumberland being the second largest city in Maryland and a driver of industry are firmly over.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t be proud of our past and lean on what we used to be going forward. In fact, we must be cognizant of our history as it informs us of the character of our town and region.
The Lakota Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm, spent this past week in the city to see how best to preserve our past and let it flourish in the future. The group has worked on historic preservation projects across the country. Lakota officials met with the mayor and city council and got input at a public workshop.
“We have a unique perspective,” Lakota’s Associate Principal Nick Kalogeresis said. “Preservation is about maintaining vitality.”
Preservation highlights the past and brings it to the present in a way that is positive for both the fabric of the community and the local economy. People love unique and old with modern amenities.
Senior Economic Development Strategist Josh Bloom said preservation should be used as a tool to attract commercial and residential investors. “The character of the place has economic value,” he said.
The city was once the gateway to the West and the new frontier. It can be the entrance to our colonial past and a bedrock for tourists interested in the country’s founding and the life of our first president.
The residents of Cumberland know what makes the area special and worthy of preserving.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said public input is vital to develop a preservation plan, which should be “user friendly.”
We hope the Lakota officials take some local advice when developing mapping out their findings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.