The rumors have been swirling for a while now — easily well over a year, at least — of a potential presidential run being in former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s future plans.
He still hasn’t officially announced, but the tea leaves, in this case, aren’t very hard to read.
Hogan has made the talk show rounds in recent weeks, appearing on Fox News to say he is giving the idea “serious consideration” and on “Meet the Press” to discuss the state and shape of the early stages of what is likely to be a hotly contested 2024 Republican Primary.
He has even taken potshots at fellow probable Republican nominee hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying the governor’s policies seem to him to be “big government and authoritarian.”
It seems it’s a matter of touching the live-wire at the optimal time, announcing at a time when there will be maximum impact and boost name recognition.
However, if that’s the case, he could easily wait himself right out of the race.
Hogan was a common-sense leader of a state where the political headwinds were always against him and yet he still managed to lead effectively.
He left office as one of Maryland’s most popular governors ever. A recent Gonzales Poll found that he had a 77% approval rating among registered voters.
For comparison, just ahead of his State of the Union speech, Joe Biden’s approval rating in an Reuters/Ipsos poll was a paltry 41%. When talking about other potential Republican nominees that are currently getting the most attention, former President Donald Trump and DeSantis, in a recent Quinnipiac poll both had just 37% favorability ratings.
Whether the current national Republican party has a taste for Hogan’s particular brand of politics is another matter and there’s no doubt it would be an uphill climb for him.
We say why not take a shot at the nation’s highest office? You can’t know until you try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.