Earlier this week, the Maryland Court of Appeals pushed the state’s primary from June 28 to July 19, due to challenges to the new congressional map working through the court. The candidate filing deadline is now April 15.
There are multiple lawsuits challenging the new congressional map, but the trial that began Tuesday alleges the map had been illegally drawn to benefit Democrats and disadvantage Republicans.
RealClearPolitics elections analyst Sean Trende testified that the map was “a gross outlier” when compared to other simulations of potential maps.
“It’s apparent that these districts were drawn with partisanship as a predominate intent to the exclusion of traditional redistricting criteria,” he said.
But what does the move mean for the mechanics of the vote itself?
From the hypothetical standpoint of a candidate in the primary election — particularly one who is not the frontrunner — the extra month could be what makes the difference between a loss and a win. It’s more time to sell themselves to prospective voters.
For the hypothetical frontrunner, running out of steam, this extra month could be when the steam runs out.
There’s what happens post-primary to consider, too. It’s a short sprint from July to November. Once the candidates are set, they won’t have much time to convince potential swing voters of their viability.
It does also set the vote to around the height of the vacation season. Considering what the last two years have been like with the virus, we have to imagine the vacation season will be busy.
If the goal, in a broad and conceptual sense, is to increase civic engagement in the voting process, to have eligible voters make use of their right to vote and feel their vote matters, this does seem to be a step back.
Still, the move is understandable. The map that the Maryland General Assembly approved, as we’ve said before, doesn’t cut it either.
The map is gerrymandered and weighted to heavily benefit one party over the other. That is as egregious a case of voter disenfranchisement, if not more, as pushing the vote to the summer vacation season.
If pushing back the primary election is what it takes to further sort out the maps, so be it.
