If it seems that we’ve been talking about the “right to privacy” a good bit lately, it’s because we have.
We want to know who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 — or at least where they are — so we can avoid them and the places where they can be found.
Preserving our privacy has always been a major concern for Americans because it is a precious commodity. There is a limit to what we want other people to know about us.
Most of us would say “That’s none of your business!” if someone asked them about a personal matter, but then we might post it on social media where everyone can see it.
For as much as some of us hoot and snort about social media, it may be a saving grace for many people who are confined because of stay-at-home orders issued by their city’s mayor or their state’s governor.
The days of the old frontier are long gone, when some folks wanted to get as far away from other people as they could, so they moved to a place in the wilderness and set up a homestead — rarely to see anyone except the native people who resented strangers coming in and squatting on what they considered their territory.
We have come to need each other’s company, so much so that we sometimes walk down the street, drive our cars and do other things that should demand our attention while texting or talking to someone on our cell phones.
But social media is a tool, just like a hammer — which we can use to build a house or bash in someone’s brains. It’s whatever we choose to do with it. We can use social media to denigrate other people, or we can use it to go to virtual church, educate ourselves about useful things or keep in touch with family and friends when we cannot do so in person.
Unless we want other people to know things about us, we take our privacy seriously enough that it frequently becomes fodder for legislators, lawyers and the courts.
Although there is no specific constitutional “right to privacy,” there might as well be.
The Exploring Constitutional Law website maintained by the University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School says the Bill of Rights reflects the concern of its framers for protecting specific aspects of privacy.
It guarantees:
• Privacy of beliefs (First Amendment);
• Privacy of the home against demands that it be used to house soldiers (Third Amendment);
• Privacy of people and possessions against unreasonable search and seizure (Fourth Amendment);
• The Fifth Amendment provision against self-incrimination (which protects the privacy of personal information); and
• The Ninth Amendment’s provision that people’s rights aren’t limited to just those listed in the Constitution. Courts have held that this amendment justifies judicial protection of privacy in ways not specified in other amendments.
Privacy arguments raised in courts have been used to strike down:
• An Oregon law compelling all children to attend public schools that would have had the effect of closing all private schools;
• A Connecticut law prohibiting the possession, sale and distribution of contraceptives to married couples;
• Regulations governing the grooming of police officers;
• Laws against the possession of small quantities of marijuana in one’s private home;
• A housing ordinance that prohibited a grandmother from living with her two grandsons; and, of course
• Laws that forbid abortion — on grounds that a woman’s decision to have an abortion is hers and nobody else’s.
When the Supreme Court overturned a Texas law prohibiting homosexual sodomy, Justice Lawrence Kennedy wrote this:
“These matters, involving the most intimate and personal choices a person may make in a lifetime — choices central to personal dignity and autonomy — are central to the liberty protected by the 14th Amendment.
“At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life. ... The petitioners are entitled to respect for their private lives. The State cannot demean their existence or control their destiny by making their private sexual conduct a crime.
“Their right to liberty under the Due Process Clause gives them the full right to engage in their conduct without intervention of the government. It is a promise of the Constitution that there is a realm of personal liberty which the government may not enter,” wrote Kennedy
Former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis put it this way: “The right to be left alone is the most comprehensive of rights and the right most valued by civilized men.”
How many of us would disagree with that — at least when it comes to our own affairs?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.