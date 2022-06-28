There’s no doubt that the proposed expansion of U.S. Route 219, turning two lanes into four and smoothing out the dangerous curves between Meyersdale and Grantsville, will do a lot of good for the region.
The lack of a four-lane and navigable North-South highway has long been a stick on the craw of municipal officials looking to bring businesses to the region.
It’s hard to sell a business on only having an East-West highway to easily transport goods, when they could just locate a little more east in a place like Hagerstown or west to Morgantown and have access to highways running both directions.
For the region’s long-term outlook, it’s hard to think of a more valuable project that could be embarked on.
However, it’s not without potential pitfalls. Just ask the approximately 120 people who attended the public meeting on the matter last week.
There are six different potential paths the new route could take. Most of these routes go through what is currently people’s property.
In fact, for at least one family, regardless of the path taken, it would slice through their 60-acre tract of land.
And, that should be considered when deciding on the path the new route will take. Even if the project will be a massive boost for Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and the communities therein, the government should not trample willy nilly over a few to benefit the community at large.
We’d suggest that when officials make their decision on the route to take, it be the one with the least direct impact on people. Even if it ultimately makes the project cost more than the estimated $240 million price tag.
Over the long-term, the addition to the local economy should more than make up for the added cost. Plus, it never hurts to make as few people as possible feel demoralized and crushed by “big government,” as one woman at the meeting said.
“This area has a lot of active farmland. It’s good to get the general public’s voice on this because there are things we aren’t aware of. … There may be things we’ve missed. If there are boundaries that need to be bigger, we like to have that voice,” said Nicki Donahoe, Penn-DOT project manager and professional engineer. “It would open more job opportunities because it’s not necessarily how many miles people travel to work, but how many minutes it takes to get to work.”
We can have it both ways, it just takes a little bit of empathy from those in charge of the project, in weighing people over project efficiency.
