Maryland is a complicated state to figure out, seemingly full of contradictions.
It has an average effective property tax rate of 1.06%, which is right around the national average, if not slightly below it, according to SmartAsset, a financial tech company. However, residents of the state pay more in property taxes annually than residents of most other states.
The data SmartAsset collected shows the median annual property tax payment in Maryland is $5,582.
Why, despite having a relatively average property tax rate, do Marylanders pay so much?
Here’s the kicker, it’s a nice place to live, with high property values.
According to numbers collected by Statista, a data collection company, Maryland has the second highest number of millionaires per capita in the United States. The median household income is $87,063, the highest in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Where things get interesting is in the county-by-county data. Here is where living in Allegany County is a definite plus.
SmartAsset devised an index of which counties get the most out of their property tax dollars — by combining the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate to calculate a per capita property tax amount, analyzing school quality and calculating the change in property tax value over a five-year period — and Allegany County came out on top.
That result comes in spite of the county having the fourth highest effective property tax rate in the state at 1.24%, below Howard County (1.25%), Prince George’s County (1.29%) and Baltimore County (1.72%).
Yet, Allegany County pays the second least in median annual property taxes at $1,478. Garrett County pays the least at $1,416.
What these numbers really highlight is the current wealth inequities in the state.
The median home value in Allegany County is $119,200, the lowest in the state. Howard County, who’s effective property tax rate is just .1% higher, has a median home value rate of $448,000.
It’s a good thing that we’re getting the best value for our tax dollars, but there’s still a long way to go.
