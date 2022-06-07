Pride Month in Cumberland kicked off with the Pride Festival over the weekend.
This festival was Cumberland’s fifth pride festival. It’s become something of a staple, a yearly event you can look forward to without worrying if it will be the last.
“I’m actually very pleasantly surprised … to see this response,” Olivia Wolz, who graduated from Allegany High School in 2009. It “didn’t exist when I lived here. It warms my heart.”
It’s important to stop and take a moment to appreciate when things change, how quick society is to adapt to a new mode of operation.
Progress is hard fought, it happens over a long period of time and then all at once — and it’s an ever ongoing battle.
What was once relegated to the outskirts moves in, proximity breeds understanding, commonalities are easily found and differences can be celebrated.
Businesses put up flyers all over downtown Cumberland and around the area in the weeks leading up in anticipation of the event.
Scant was heard in opposition to the festival. Each year it’s grown in scope and scale.
This year, the festival saw nearly 60 vendors show up. There were drag shows and music on the stage at the Canal Place festival grounds.
We’re proud of our city and the way that it handled itself, that a safe environment could be set up for the LGBTQ+ community and those taking part could feel comfortable to express themselves and share their joy.
It’s a reminder to be kind to each other, care for one another and to meet people where they are, as who they are. We all live here, every one of us contributes to the makeup of the community. A healthy community is one that understands itself.
