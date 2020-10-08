For Christians, sometimes challenging events and their reactions to them run counter to Bible passages and the teachings of Jesus, the very heart of the faith.
Such was the case recently when a man behaved weirdly and then disrupted a Sunday service at a United Methodist church in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
At first, the 38-year-old began “acting strangely and wanting to get church children to sign water bottles for him,” said Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer. The church security team — a sign of the times — became concerned and asked him to leave. The suspect was escorted from the building and the incident seemed to be over. He later returned to the church, shouting and trying to force his way in. The door had been locked and he reportedly kicked it open. The sheriff said worshippers “stopped further aggression and entry out of fear and concern for their personal safety.”
The man drove from the church parking lot before being stopped by deputies and arrested. He was charged with disrupting a church service, resisting arrest and reckless driving. We don’t know exactly what happened, but we can only assume that ending “further aggression” involved some level of physical contact or restraint.
The guy may have taken a few lumps.
In the good book, Jesus Christ rejects violence on numerous occasions, like in the New International Version of Matthew 5:39: “But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.” And, of course, this commandment: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
It can be difficult to talk the talk and truly walk the walk, since self-defense and ensuring your family’s safety is an innate response — a human survival mechanism. The fact remains that church shootings have been thwarted by armed congregants; so-called soft targets turned out to be ready and willing to pull the trigger.
We are taught that killing is a sin, but members of the U.S. armed forces have been taking the lives of declared enemies since the nation’s founding. Some Christians also are practicing pacifists, but believe war is inevitable.
Also found in the Book of Matthew: “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.”
Believers must search their hearts in all matters of what they believe is right or wrong, but if Jesus’ words are taken literally it seems pretty straightforward what he would do.
