You’ll find few places in America where you can snag one piece of land — let alone four — for just $700, but Cumberland is apparently one of them. Of course, it’s never so simple as that.
When city officials transferred 421 Arch, 443 Columbia and 107 and 109 Springdale streets to Texas Development and Design, LLC, of Cypress, Texas, for a total of $700 last week, it was after seeing the company’s bid and plan for the properties and with the understanding that it will benefit the city in a multitude of ways.
Officials from the Texas-based company said they plann to use local labor and services to build the residential buildings on the properties, which will directly benefit the community. And, according to them, they’ll consult with a local architect and engineering firm.
We reserve comment on this until it happens, but the intention is a good start.
From the city officials’ perspective, this bet makes plenty of sense. There’s little downside to taking the chance and giving Texas Development and Design a chance to build their buildings and make a pretty penny from them.
“It’s neighborhood revitalization,” Kevin Thacker, Cumberland’s code compliance manager, said. “This is a good step in the right direction.”
As the properties are now, the city is not seeing much, if any, tangible benefit.
Should this effort prove fruitful, the city will have more residential space and a higher tax base, making the rather low asking price well worth it.
If things don’t shake out, the plots continue to be what they’ve been and no one is all that worse for it.
This is the kind of long-term thinking that will set Cumberland up to better take advantage of future opportunities when they present themselves.
