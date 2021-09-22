Have you ever imagined life without the ability to read and write?
It would certainly be more difficult to function without those basic skills. Illiterate people must rely on family members, friends or others to help them navigate a world replete with letters, legal documents and other important paperwork. Even shopping for groceries and other staples presents a challenge.
We know of a man who was gainfully employed but needed a store clerk’s help in choosing birthday and anniversary cards for his wife since the words were gibberish to him.
September is National Literacy Month, and the American Academy of Pediatrics has determined that reading proficiency by third grade is one of the most important predictors of whether a student will graduate high school and succeed in a career. Sadly, a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Education found that 32 million adults in the United States still cannot read.
As part of the annual observance, Brainly, an online learning platform, shared tips from its parenting expert Patrick Quinn to instill a love of the written word in children. Reading can be fun and adults need to frame it that way. Quinn offered these nuggets:
• Reading rewards. For every 10 books your child reads, allow him/her to choose a prize from a bin of dollar store goodies or earn some type of coveted privilege.
• Piggyback on their passions. Pick books for your child that feature topics and themes he or she is already interested in.
• Make a themed reading nook. Work with your child to make it an area where they’d want to hang out, which makes reading time even more special and appealing. Some themes might include under the sea, a Native American teepee, a princess palace, or outer space.
• Set a good example.
We believe that last one is the most important of all. Children mimic the adults in their lives. Just the simple act of poring over the local paper is a great way to receive the news of the day — and to raise a new generation of readers.
Times-News subscribers will find a special Curtis & Grammy activity book for youngsters, featuring word scrambles and word searches, in the Sept. 25 weekend edition, a Premium Content bonus for home delivery customers only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.