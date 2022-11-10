It’s often said that every election matters — this is usually said as a way to encourage voting — but the results of the 2022 general election show just how fast things can change with a single vote.
Two-term Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will relinquish his post to political newbie Democrat Wes Moore, who will be the state’s first Black governor and just the third Black man to hold the designation in the country’s history.
Aruna Miller, Moore’s running mate and the state’s next lieutenant governor, will also make history, becoming the first immigrant to hold the position.
U.S. Rep. David Trone, who has been the 6th District’s representative since 2016, found himself in the tightest race of his political career. The race was too close to call Tuesday and, following a count of mail-in votes from the five-county district that stretches east from Garrett to a portion of Montgomery County, the veteran politician was declared the winner Friday.
The close race was in-part due to recent redistricting and a motivated opponent in Parrott, a Washington County state delegate. Trone defeated Parrott in 2020, receiving 59% of the vote to Parrott’s 39%.
Marijuana use was on the ballot, as well. And, Maryland voters decided to make its recreational use legal.
In West Virginia, voters resoundingly struck down four proposed amendments to the state constitution — Amendment 1, setting the rules for impeachment proceedings in the Legislature; Amendment 2, allowing lawmakers to repeal property taxes on vehicles and machinery; Amendment 3, allowing churches to incorporate; and Amendment 4, requiring lawmakers to review and approve actions of the state Board of Education.
Nationally, what was expected to be a red wave resulted in something decidedly less for the GOP. With votes still being counted, Republicans are likely to rest back control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats. Nevada and Arizona are still counting ballots in races that could determine whether Democrats hold on to Senate control. If Republicans win one of the Senate contests in those states, Georgia will be the deciding factor, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off in a runoff Dec. 6.
While not a drubbing, Republicans will now hold the power to curtail President Joe Biden’s upcoming agenda.
Things change quickly in politics and the voters had their say Tuesday. The next two years will be interesting ones leading up to the 2024 presidential contest.
