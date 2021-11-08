When the Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland released a series of recommendations that included making portions of land at Rocky Gap State Park available for privatization and development it was met with justifiable public consternation. As recent letters to the editor and a petition on Change.org have shown, this recommendation is less than popular.
The mere suggestion of taking and altering the beach and concessions area, as it was suggested as the most likely area for development — making the state park harder for the public to access and use — should be an automatic “no go.” One of the great things about this nation is our national and state parks systems and the freedom they afford us to explore the outdoors and commune with nature.
Moving these high trafficked and prime parcels of land from public to private hands, and thus displacing the many hundreds of people who want to make use of the park to out of the way locations is nothing short of an affront. It is public land and the prime pieces should belong to the public as they do now.
But it’s not the worst idea in the world to up the ante in discussions revolving around the privatization efforts of some sections of Rocky Gap, with some obvious caveats. In fact, a bit of privatization revitalized the park in the past.
There is, after all, already a golf course, a casino and a lodge on the grounds. And prior to the development of such facilities, the park wasn’t as well frequented and in worse shape.
A company coming in and renovating the campgrounds and building some cabins, as Sen. George Edwards suggested, could be a positive. A waterpark, not on the land where the beach and concessions currently sit, would have the potential to be a legitimate draw to the area, bringing with it a positive economic influence. These are real and tangible gains the county and region could see.
It’s understandable to reason that what worked once in boosting the presence Rocky Gap holds could work again.
However, what’s important to note, especially for those fearful of having the land made private against their wishes, is that the Department of Natural Resources is currently against the move, and as long as they remain so there should be no movement on the issue.
As with most things, there is a fine line to walk. Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade, a task force member, said there “seems to be some miscommunication between what is being explored by the task force and what is being said online.” And that sentiment is probably true. It’s unfair to immediately act as if what the task force is doing is only done with wrongheaded intention.
When the development is in favor of making the park a better experience for the public, it would behove us to listen.
