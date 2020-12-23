While we are still a ways away from vaccines for COVID-19 being universally available for anyone who wants one, it’s not too early to consider the role they have to play in ending this plague and getting life back to normal.
Health care professionals in Allegany and Garrett counties began receiving the Moderna vaccine this week and front-line workers in West Virginia started getting shots late last week as the first doses from Pfizer rolled out to the states.
It’s a complicated issue, as what is known about the virus changes and with that so too does the available data.
Analysis showed the Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95% after both shots were administered. Studies of the Moderna vaccine puts it at 94.1% effective after both shots were given. They appear to be effective at preventing COVID-19 and severe COVID-19, but questions remain about post vaccination mask usage.
Both companies focused on preventing illness in those vaccinated, so more testing still needs to be done to determine if someone with the vaccine can still spread the virus. Part of the reason for this is the way the vaccines are administered. These early vaccines are intramuscular, where future coronavirus vaccines may end up being mucosal, which are better at fending off respiratory infections.
According to a study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, “oral and nasal mucosal surfaces serve as the primary portal of entry for pathogens like coronaviruses in the human body. As evidenced by studies on similar coronaviruses, mucosal vaccination can provide a safe and effective means for the induction of long-lasting systemic and mucosal immunity to confer protection against SARS-CoV-2.”
There will be a world where masks are no longer required, eventually.
Unless you’re a front-line health care worker, for the moment, the “should I or shouldn’t I?” of taking a COVID-19 vaccine is merely a thought exercise.
Politicians from both parties, including President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice have all publicly taken the jab in the arm or endorsed getting one.
Pence went so far as to call the breakneck pace at which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were developed a “medical miracle.” Vaccines usually can take eight or more years to develop. So if we look at March to December as the timeline, if not a miracle, it’s unquestionably speedy.
Although it would be nice to see President Donald Trump also publicly receive a vaccination, as it would serve to heighten public trust, Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, told “Face the Nation” that the president had a “medical reason” for not getting a shot right away, since Trump received an experimental antibody treatment while recovering from COVID-19 in October.
Some people may suspect that the laboratories rushed the products, that they are not fully tested — because it’s politically beneficial, but the fact that state and national leaders of both stripes are willingly receiving the vaccine means they at least think it’s safe enough to protect them and their loved ones.
The vaccines available to fight COVID-19 will become more numerous and better, in some ways, over time, but the ones we already have, should they come available, do seem to be adequate, and adequate is much better than where we stand now, losing 3,000 Americans a day.
