The organized protest against stay-at-home and shutdown orders has arrived in Maryland and reflects a situation in which the stakes are as high as anything this country has seen in recent decades. (See: ‘Reopen Maryland ...,” May 3 Times-News, Page 1A.)
In Maryland, more than 28,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, and more than 1,300 people have died from it. America has more than 1 million confirmed cases and more than 71,000 deaths.
Steps like those Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has taken are so far the most effective way of fighting the pandemic, but they have disrupted Americans’ way of life, devastated the economy and threatened people, businesses and state and local governments with economic ruin.
The U.S. government already has a national debt that defies comprehension, but Congress is dispensing trillions of dollars in economic aid as they were salad greens on the buffet of an all-you-can-eat restaurant.
The “Reopen Maryland” caravan of several dozen people traveled across the state to call upon Hogan to rescind his social-distancing and stay-at home orders and closing of all nonessential businesses.
One said the state’s residents should have had “the opportunity to adhere to certain rules and regulations, rather than be shut down.”
This rally was held the day after 1,730 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maryland and the same day the coronavirus killed three more people in Allegany County.
The Associated Press reported that most of the several dozen protesters at their final destination in Salisbury did not wear facial coverings or stay at least 6 feet apart.
One said the responsibility for defending against the virus should be that of individuals, not the government.
He said Hogan should be “setting the guidelines and the guardrails, then we put on our personal protective equipment, we go to work, we go shopping, we go out to meet with friends, but we use our personal responsibility to take care of our own lives.”
“Personal responsibility” isn’t something anybody can take for granted — just as it can be said that “common sense is not a common virtue.”
Many people continue to text and otherwise use their cell phones while driving a car, even though they know it is illegal, unsafe and can cause fatal accidents. No “personal responsibility” or “common sense” there.
Some California beaches have been closed, opened and closed again, while some have remained open and restrictions have been loosened in others.
In some places, people have reacted in a manageable way. People flocked to other beaches in pre-pandemic numbers and ignored social distancing — so the beaches were closed again.
Although some people can be trusted with “personal responsibility,” others cannot.
A reader told us he recently went to a retail establishment in Allegany County while wearing a mask. He said none of the other patrons or any of the employees had them. This happened several days after Hogan’s order that everyone entering a retail establishment wear face coverings.
There is an ongoing dispute about whether such orders violate First Amendment protections of free practice of religion and freedom of peaceful assembly. Those who say they are unconstitutional are quite adamant in their arguments.
The courts have often addressed such questions, and this was discussed in an online posting by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which is described as “a libertarian public interest law firm established for the purpose of defending individual and economic freedom in the courts.”
The libertarian, freedom-defending PLF says the courts have ruled that state government officials can go “quite far” in limiting such rights as freedom of association, free exercise of religion and the freedom to travel between the states when it is done in service to public safety — in this case, with the aim of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
PLF quoted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in an 1824 case as saying that the power of states to quarantine flows from “their acknowledged power” to provide for the health of their citizens.
Quarantine efforts are temporary in nature and “are justified by the circumstance of a pandemic, in which a highly communicable and frequently lethal disease can be spread by infected people merely interacting with others,” said PLF.
Nobody knows when the coronavirus pandemic will end, but when it does, the justification for shutdowns and stay-at-home orders will also end.
Even aßssuming the quarantine and other orders issued in Maryland and elsewhere are sustained by the courts, PLF said “Vigilant Americans should also monitor the government to make sure it does not abuse the quarantine power during the pandemic.”
We may disagree in some ways with the “Reopeners,” but they have a point. More on that tomorrow.
You can read the Pacific Legal Foundation article, which originally was published by InsiderSources.com, at https://pacificlegal.org/are-quarantine-orders-constitutional.
