It’s safe to say that those who are gathering to protest the stay-at-home and shutdown orders in effect in Maryland and elsewhere have drawn the contempt of some people (who have taken to calling them “COVIDiots”), but there likely are many others who agree with them.
We cannot and will not be too critical of these “Reopeners,” even though we may disagree with them on some grounds. They make points that are worth considering.
It would be easy to think of them collectively as having little or no appreciation of the pandemic’s seriousness, possibly willing to sacrifice a certain number of human lives in order to preserve what they believe are absolute rights the courts have said do not exist, particularly when it concerns public health and safety.
We like to refer to ours as “a free country,” but it is not. It is a “relatively free country,” particularly when compared to others. If we are to live in the safety and security of a “relatively free” society, we must give up the absolute right to do whatever we please and abide by the body of law.
That’s not to say that every law is a good law or even reasonable, which is why we have the U.S. Constitution for the courts to interpret and decide what is, and is not acceptable.
No rights are unconditional and absolute.
The First Amendment guarantee of free speech does not protect libel, slander, bribery, extortion, threats of violence or solicitation to commit a crime.
The Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms doesn’t include the right to shoot your weapon at another human being except for legitimate purposes of self-defense.
We apply to the “Reopeners” the concept that what people do may be less important than the reason they do it.
While some of them may truly be “COVIDiots,” others might qualify as what the Pacific Legal Foundation (which we referred to in yesterday’s editorial as a “libertarian, freedom-defending organization”) calls “vigilant Americans.”
America has always needed such people to make sure that our various levels of government don’t exceed the powers that are granted to them by the Constitution ... to remind them that government serves the people and not the other way around.
The “Reopeners” who truly are “vigilant Americans” are justifiably concerned about government trampling upon our rights. America’s governments have a record of doing that.
Consider the federally ordered internment of Japanese-American citizens and some citizens of Italian and German descent during World War II.
The Civil Rights movement came about because some states — particularly in the South — enacted Jim Crow laws that denied the 14th-Amendment’s equal protection of the law to their African-American citizens.
There are too many other examples to name.
Our system of government depends upon the checks and balances the legislative, executive and court branches exercise upon each other. The courts (and the ballot) are our final defense against the potential excesses of the other two branches.
The “Reopeners” who are protesting simply to further their own agendas or boost their own egos deserve no sympathy. Some may be just looking to pick a fight.
Even so, they do have a point. We can’t stay shut down indefinitely, waiting until the coronavirus has died out or we have found a vaccine and inoculated everyone against it. If we wait too long, there may not be much left to reopen.
Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s only Republican in Congress, has said Hogan should allow low-risk businesses and churches to reopen if they require people who go there to wear masks.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, says he plans to start reopening in mid-May, and Ocean City plans to reopen its beach and boardwalk for locals only on Saturday.
Hogan and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and other governors also are starting to reopen their states gradually and cautiously.
Reopening is happening in some places — but it’s risky. Information provided by Johns Hopkins University to The Associated Press indicates that the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in some states that have moved to lift their lockdowns.
If we reopen too quickly, the consequences could be catastrophic. Even after we do reopen, there will be great uncertainty until a vaccine or a cure becomes commonly available. (See: “If this thing boomerangs ...,” May 7 Times-News, Page 2A.)
The “Reopeners” also have the all-American right to protest (as long as they do it peaceably).
A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation said 80% of Americans surveyed agree with shelter-in-place orders and say they could put up with it for another month. A third say they could do it for six months. Only 3% say they can’t do it at all.
Be strong. Be smart. Have faith. We’ve come a long way already. We’ll get to the other side together and adapt to whatever “the next normal” is.
