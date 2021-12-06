When local law enforcement officials put out their request Thursday for an increase in staffing to fight the rise in drug-related crime in Allegany County, it served as another stark reminder of the issues facing the region. The opioid and drug crisis didn’t go away when COVID-19 arrived. It lost out in the race for attention, but continued to fester all the same.
According to a Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center report, over just the first three months of 2021, fatal overdoses increased 5.7% from the same period of time in 2020 — 90% involved opioids. There were 612 opioid-related fatal overdoses in the state and 92.2% of those opioid deaths involved fentanyl.
Fentanyl, which can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin, is at the heart of many of our current drug problems. It’s become common for it to be cut into other street drugs to increase potency. But it’s not the only concern.
Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson warned that crystal methamphetamine could be making a return to the area. He would like to see an additional road deputy and investigator to work on narcotics crime and help C3I, the county’s multi-agency investigations unit.
“Our office’s original staff in the 1990s had 17 investigators and we are down now to about eight investigators for the whole county and the caseload has definitely gone up,” Robertson said. His team has seized over $700,000 in controlled substances from the road in the past few months.
And to paint a stark picture, State’s Attorney James F. Elliott said narcotics investigators have pulled exponentially more grams of cocaine, crack and fentanyl from the street in 2021 than 2020. Caseloads are up, so are indictments.
Through just June in Allegany County, there were 20 drug-and alcohol-related intoxication deaths, according to Prescribe Change Allegany County. Throughout 2020, there were 52 such deaths. The year prior was 28 and the year before that was 39. You have to go back to 2016, to find the last time there were so many overdose and intoxication deaths in the county.
Fentanyl and the ease with which it’s produced has made it easy and cheap for someone to jaunt down to Baltimore and buy the drug and bring it back and sell it at a profit, said Elliot. The ease and lighter sentencing is leading to the increase in drug-related crime.
Here, almost 50 years into the “War on Drugs” we’ve learned the hard way you can’t arrest your way out of a drug crisis. It requires dynamic thinking and a heavy investment of resources into enforcement and rehabilitation.
We need an increase in money for local law enforcement to be able crack down on suppliers and dealers as best they can, but we should also be advocating for more money to be invested in programs that help and rehabilitate users and those stuck in the cycle of addiction. Without demand supply dwindles.
